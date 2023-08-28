Transfer News: Manchester City’s Portuguese Star Finally Heading To Barcelona

By Chris King • 28 August 2023 • 21:48

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

IN news that was somehow expected, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is reported to be on his way to Barcelona to complete a loan move.

The versatile Portuguese international star fell out of favour with Pep Guardiola last season and ended up being sent on loan to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

When his loan period expired, Bayern declined the option to buy him and Cancelo returned to the Etihad Stadium. After figuring in City’s pre-season tour of the US, it looked like he maybe had a future in Manchester. The 29-year-old was subsequently clearly deemed to be surplus to requirements by the legendary Spanish manager.

According to the respected Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano, the player should complete his move later this evening, Monday, August 28.

Romano tweeted: ‘João Cancelo to Barcelona, here we go! Manchester City and Barça are finally exchanging documents right now to get the deal signed today. #FCB João, prepared to travel to Barcelona tonight. Loan deal with buy option clause included. …it was just matter of time’.

Cancelo would link up with his former teammate Ilkay Gundogan

Should the deal go ahead then Cancelo will join his former teammate Ilkay Gundogan at Camp Nou. City’s Spanish centre-back Aymeric Laporte and winger Riyad Mahrez both also recently completed moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Croatian international midfielder Mateo Kovacic was brought in from Chelsea to replace Gundogan and he has settled in really well, in what looks like a smart bit of business by Guardiola.

Another Croatian international is already up and running in the Premier League. Centre-back Josko Gvardiol made the eventual switch from RB Leipzig in Germany.

Jeremy Doku also arrived at the Etihad yesterday from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes. The 21-year-old Belgian winger is seen as a ready-made replacement for Mahrez. He bagged 12 goals in 90 appearances for Rennes, along with 10 assists.

City are also hoping to close a deal to bring Matheus Nunes in before the window closes on Friday. According to today’s Mail Online, the 25-year-old Portugal international midfielder informed Wolves that he wants to join City and refused to train with his teammates.

Fabrizio Romano also reported on the situation regarding Nunes.

