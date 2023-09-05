Transfer News: Manchester United Star Completes Switch To Turkish Süper Lig

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 2:47

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

ERIC BAILLY has completed a move to Besiktas in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The transfer window in Turkey is open until September 15 so it enabled the Manchester United defender to accept a move to Istanbul. His arrival was announced by the club in a post on social media.

They wrote: ‘Welcome to Beşiktaş Eric Bailly Our club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly. We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect’.

Beşiktaş’a Hoş Geldin Eric Bailly Kulübümüz, Fildişili defans oyuncusu Eric Bailly’nin nihai transferi hususunda Manchester United ile anlaşmaya varmıştır. Kulübümüze önemli hizmetlerde bulunacağına inandığımız Eric Bailly’e şanlı formamızla üstün başarılar diler, kamuoyunun… pic.twitter.com/fQPb59vyzb — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) September 4, 2023

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford from Villarreal

Ivory Coast international Bailly arrived at Old Trafford on June 8, 2016, from La Liga club Villarreal, for a reported £30 million.

He was the first player to be signed during the reign of manager Jose Mourinho. However, his time at United was unfortunately plagued with injuries and he spent a lot of time on the sidelines.

Last season was spent with Ligue 1 giants Marseille, but on his return to the Red Devils, it was clear that he was not going to be a part of Erik ten Hag’s future plans and was deemed surplus to requirements.

The Dutch coach appeared to prefer using Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice pairing at the heart of the defence.

However, that plan was destroyed when the Frenchman recently suffered an injury that could keep him out for at least six weeks. Jonny Evans stepped in for the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last Sunday. Ten Hag also has Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at his disposal.

Bailly has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr but it is thought that talks broke down. Premier League rivals Fulham had also been touted as a potential destination.

He could play alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Besiktas

He will link up at Besiktas with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who made the switch to Istanbul from Liverpool. Croatian striker Ante Rebic also joined the Turks from AC Milan, as did the former West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku and the Ghana international Daniel Amartey who arrived from Leicester City.

Another former Man United star is already plying his trade in the Turkish league. Fred made the move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer.