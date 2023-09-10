By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 September 2023 • 13:20

Gareth Southgate - Image Belish / Shutterstock.com

A bunch of England fans have let their feelings be known on social media following Harry Maguire’s display last night against Ukraine.

England faced a hostile atmosphere last night in Wroclaw, Poland, with the stadium being packed out largely with Ukrainian fans as they roared on their team to a valuable point in Euro 2024 qualification that sees them remain second in the group, just six points behind the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate made some bold decisions prior to kick-off against Ukraine as he handed starts to players such as Jordan Henderson – who is playing out in Saudi Arabia – and also Maguire, who is yet to even start a game for his club, Manchester United.

England fans fume over Maguire’s latest display

Maguire’s inclusion in the England squad is always a hot topic of debate because he’s always been a loyal servant under Southgate and has seemingly never let him down with important goals and performances in the backline, but he’s now a forgotten man in the Premier League.

The Man United defender has now played more minutes for England this season than he has for the Red Devils which shows just how little faith Erik ten Hag has in him, so his poor display last night in Poland shows how rusty he is at the moment, and these fans certainly weren’t happy with the defender last night.

What have these England fans been saying?

“The worst footballer of all time? Yes please. Embarrassing.” @UTDMist

“What the hell is Harry Maguire doing” @UtdEra_

“What is wrong with Harry Maguire, why is he manmarking his teammate?” @UtdHojlund_

“Harry Maguire deciding he really needed to closely man mark Marc Guehi. Fancy picking this useless lump who doesn’t even play football anymore Gareth” @GingerPirlo_

“Harry Maguire always running into ppl on defence So useless” @Scamzel

Maguire’s spot in the England squad must be up for debate

With Euro 2024 less than 12 months away, Maguire simply has to force his way into the Man United side, otherwise, he will have to start considering moving away because Southgate simply can’t keep picking him when he’s so rusty every few months from a lack of game time.

England have exciting young centre-backs who are starting every week in the Premier League such as Marc Guehi and Levi Colwill, who will be pushing for starts next summer with another full season of Premier League football under their belts.

It will always be a stick to beat Southgate with if he continues to call up players who are neither playing – such as Maguire and Kalvin Phillips – as well as veterans not playing at the highest level, like Jordan Henderson out in Saudi Arabia, so he must switch up his methods if he wishes to achieve material success in Germany.

Maguire reportedly turned down a move to West Ham in the summer as he vowed to fight for his place at Old Trafford, but with zero starts to his name and only being afforded 34 minutes thus far, it looks to be backfiring quicker than many may have imagined.