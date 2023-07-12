Women’s World Cup 2023: England Will Be Looking To Go All The Way

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 18:40

Women's World Cup trophy

England Women will enter the World Cup as one of the favourites to win the whole thing, something that hasn’t been the case in this country for a long time, if ever.

The Lionesses are still riding the crest of a wave having won the European Championship last summer on home soil thanks to a dramatic late winner by now icon, Chloe Kelly, but that all goes out of the window come next week.

Wiegman is what makes England tick

Sarina Wiegman will be leading her side into the first World Cup under her eagle eye, but she is the reason why England have become so successful and clinical in the big moments because of what she’s been able to drill into the players.

Prior to Wiegman and under Phil Neville, England were simply too soft and crumbled in the biggest moments having won one She Believes Cup during his sorry tenure, but now they are one of the most feared and envied nations given their run of success of late.

There is no room for sentiment from Wiegman which has transpired into the way her team play football, they are ruthless like their coach, who has seen no issue in removing established Lionesses from her squad with the likes of Steph Houghton and Demi Stokes no longer part of the side, while former number one Ellie Roebuck is rarely seen between the sticks now.

Star Player

While a lot of people will naturally gravitate to players such as Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze or Alessia Russo as the key player for England this summer, if Keira Walsh wasn’t available, the Lionesses would likely struggle to get anywhere near the final.

Walsh is the most expensive player in the history of Women’s football and people are now realising why Barcelona were so keen to sign her from Manchester City as her calmness on the ball and ability to be one step ahead of her opponents is a joy to watch.

Very often you will see Walsh receiving the ball on the half turn or under a huge amount of pressure, only to then fake one way and go the other leaving her opponents confused and dazed about how she’s evaded their press, quite simply, if Walsh turns up and plays well, England should thrive.

Underrated Star of the squad

This could have also been Walsh, but the fact she’s a starter for both England and Barcelona meant she can’t quite be classed as underrated anymore, so I’ve gone for Millie Bright in the heart of England’s defence.

Everyone will be familiar will regular captain Leah Willaimson who lifted the Euros last summer, but due to her ACL injury, it will be Bright who is picking up the armband in Australia and there is nobody better to lead the Lionesses out than Bright.

Throwback to when Millie Bright became a makeshift striker for England and scored against Germany in last year's @ArnoldClarkCup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌@Mdawg1bright | @Lionesses | @ITV pic.twitter.com/rVleJfhtG0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 13, 2023

Having become a household name in the Women’s Super League for Chelsea, Bright is still rather underrated given she’s always been playing alongside other top talents including Houghton, Williamson and Magdalena Eriksson, but this is her time to make people realise she is as good as all of her past centre backs partners.

Bright is as capable in the final third as she is in her own box having infamously won the joint Golden Boot award in the Arnold Clark Cup alongside Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, but her leadership qualities will be tested in Williamson’s absence as she will have to navigate a tricky group with a rather young squad.

Aim for the tournament

Anything less than a World Cup final appearance and potentially even a win may be seen as a failure in many people’s eyes such is the talent bursting from within this England squad, especially now they have the taste for success.

The only thing lacking is that some more experienced heads in the squad are not available with the likes of Jill Scott, Ellen White, Williamson and Beth Mead all not going to be playing in Australia due to retirement and injury, so in tough and close games that could play against the Lionesses.

However, it won’t be straightforward because if England win their group – as they are expected to do – then they will likely meet either Australia or Canada and then if they get past that, one of Germany or France could be waiting in the quarter-finals, so nothing is a given, but England will be backing themselves to go all the way two years in a row.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football coverage then stay tuned as I will be bringing you exclusive content from the World Cup out in Australia later this summer!