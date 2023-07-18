Chelsea Striker Reaches Agreement With Olympique Marseille

By Chris King • 18 July 2023 • 0:09

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang appears to be one step closer to heading out of the Stamford Bridge exit doors this Monday, July 17.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert, the 33-year-old Gabonese international striker has reached an agreement with Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille.

He tweeted: ‘Olympique Marseille and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang have reached agreement on three-year contract — until 2026. Aubameyang, open to join OM — that’s why Marseille are optimistic, confident to get it done. Negotiations with Chelsea, not expected to be complicated. #OM #TeamOM’.

Romano is very rarely wrong, which probably means that the former Arsenal forward will join a host of other players to leave the Blues in this transfer window.

Aubameyang first made a name for himself in Germany’s Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. In the 2016-17 season, he won a DFB-Pokal and ended the campaign as the league’s top goalscorer. He subsequently acquired the nickname of the ‘Gabonese goal machine’.

His prolific exploits attracted the attention of Premier League giants Arsenal and on January 31, 2018, he joined the Gunners for what was at the time a club-record fee of around €60 million (£56m).

Aubameyang finished the 2018-19 season as the Premier League’s joint-top scorer. During his four years with Arsenal, he found the back of the net 68 times and won the FA Cup in 2020, making 128 appearances in all competitions.

He joined Barcelona in February 2022

On February 2, 2022, a switch to La Liga with Barcelona was announced with the player having his contract at the Emirates cancelled by mutual consent.

He helped the Blaunegra to a La Liga title that same season, notching 13 goals in 23 appearances. However, by September, Aubameyang was on the move again, this time to Chelsea, signing on transfer deadline day, linking up with his former coach at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel.

The German was dramatically fired by the Blues and replaced by Graham Potter. After failing to hit the ground running, the Gabonese forward suddenly found himself consigned to the bench. The pattern was not broken when Frank Lampard took over from Potter.

Tuchel subsequently found himself in charge of German giants, Bayern Munich. In the last few weeks, he has been heavily involved in trying to attract both Declan Rice and Harry Kane to the Bundesliga.