By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 17:30

Manchester United after winning the Carabao Cup

The final few games in the Carabao Cup third round are set to take place this evening including Newcastle United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The draw for the fourth round will take place this evening following the completion of Newcastle’s home tie against serial winners, Man City.

Premier League sides including Manchester United and Burnley are already won last night against Crystal Palace and Salford City respectively. Below, Euro Weekly News have all the information needed for this evening’s fourth-round draw.

How To Watch On TV And Online

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be showcasing the draw immediately after the conclusion of the highly anticipated Newcastle vs Man City clash.

The draw will also be free to view and stream on YouTube, all you have to do is go onto the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and wait for the live stream to begin.

It will be hosted by Emma Saunders, with Women’s Super League and England Lioness, Izzy Christiansen, and former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge picking the balls out.

Man United win Carabao Cup to crush Newcastle's dream of ending trophy drought 👏😍🥇🏆 pic.twitter.com/rTLd4zloeS — SANDEEPKUMAR (@sansiddi) February 26, 2023

If the game finishes in normal time and no penalties are required, then the draw will likely take place at around 10 PM, although this could be later depending on how the match plays out at St James’ Park.

For residents out in Spain, DAZN hold the right to all Carabao Cup games, so tune in to their respective channels from 8 PM for the game and then the draw will proceed.

When Will The Fourth Round Take Place

All fourth-round games will be played in the week commencing Monday 30 October, and they will all likely take place on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

When Is The Carabao Cup Final?

This season’s Carabao Cup final will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. It is scheduled to take place on 25 February 2024.

Last year, Wembley saw Man United take on Newcastle United and ignite a long-time rivalry, with the former lifting the trophy.

Which Teams Are In The Draw And What Are Their Ball Numbers?

1. Burnley

2. Exeter City

3. Ipswich Town

4. Manchester United

5. Mansfield Town

6. Middlesbrough

7. Port Vale

8. AFC Bournemouth or Stoke City

9. Aston Villa or Everton

10. Blackburn Rovers or Cardiff City

11. Brentford or Arsenal

12. Chelsea or Brighton & Hove Albion

13. Fulham or Norwich City

14. Lincoln City or West Ham United

15. Liverpool or Leicester City

16. Newcastle United or Manchester City