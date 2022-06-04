100 days of war: 100 observations from Russia's invasion of Ukraine Close
100 days of war: 100 observations from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 June 2022 • 0:18

100 days of war: 100 observations from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Image: British MoD

FRIDAY, June 3 marked day 100 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “the illegal and unprovoked war” launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here we take a look at 100 key moments, observations and lessons learned from the first hundred days of the war.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the day that many people woke up to war for the first time in their lives and which has now continued for 100 days, and counting.

100 headlines and observations from the war in Ukraine

  1. Nightly addresses from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
  2. Messaging app Telegram becomes the go-to for obtaining information about individual regions in Ukraine
  3. Increasing reports of the deteriorating health of Russian President Vladimir Putin
  4. Daily updates of Russian combat losses supplied by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence
  5. The sinking of the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva – dubbed “a significant loss”
  6. Fire in Russia (1) – Russian defence research facility fire in Tver
  7. Vladimir Putin orders the arrest of military chief, General Roman Gavrilov, by the FSB security service
  8. Roman Abramovich sensationally walks away from Chelsea ahead of multiple sanctions
  9. Belarus joined Russia in the invasion of Ukraine
  10. Finland and Sweden applying for NATO membership
  11. The US has provided huge amounts of weaponry and funds to Ukraine
  12. Boris Johnson visited Ukraine
  13. Spain’s Pedro Sanchez visited Kyiv
  14. Zelensky addressed the UK parliament
  15. War or ‘Special Military Operation‘?
  16. Russian Navy warship Admiral Makarov on fire, sunk or neither
  17. Russian soldiers accused of horrific war crimes
  18. First Russian soldiers sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to war crimes
  19. Ukrainian official sacked for accusations made against Russian soldiers
  20. Brits to house Ukrainian refugees
  21. Multiple Russian generals killed in Ukraine or simply fired by Putin
  22. Taliban called on Russia and Ukraine to end the crisis through “peaceful means”
  23. Gas supplies have been cut by Russia for countries refusing to pay in rubles
  24. Russia’s threat of unleashing SATAN 2 intercontinental ballistic missile
  25. Battle for Chernobyl
  26. Moskva commander Anton Valerievich Kuprin – dead or alive
  27. Russia’s Nationalist Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky dead and then dead again
  28. Faltering peace talks
  29. Mia, the miracle baby born in the Kyiv metro during the Russian bombings
  30. Ghost of Kyiv – real or not real
  31. British MoD Defence intelligence updates on the invasion of Ukraine
  32. Russia suffers its worst ‘massacre’ of military leadership since World War II
  33. One of the deadliest snipers in the world – dead or alive
  34. Russia allegedly bombs Belarus in a false flag attack
  35. Torture claims against Russian soldiers ‘proven’ after calls were intercepted between a soldier and his mother
  36. Iconic Ukrainian artist who opposed KGB starves to death following Russian occupation
  37. Jack Russell terrier – the hero explosives sniffer dog of the Ukrainian military
  38. Putin warns Bosnia “what happened to Ukraine could happen to you”
  39. Commander of Russia’s most elite fighting force killed in Ukraine
  40. Battle for Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant
  41. Brits to Ukraine (1) – Ex-pats travel from Spain to help Ukrainian refugees
  42. Battle for Snake Island and the infamous “go f*** yourself” war cry
  43. Kharkiv zoo relentlessly attacked
  44. Chechen kill squads enter Ukraine under Putin’s orders
  45. Mass graves found in Bucha
  46. Eurovision 2022 was won by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra with their song “Stefania”
  47. Radio Liberty journalist and producer Vira Hyrych killed in Kyiv
  48. Popular Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov killed in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine
  49. Anonymous dumped details of 120K Russian Soldiers
  50. Google denied unblurring Russia’s military installations on their maps
  51. Ukraine looked at forming a “super-alliance” outside of NATO after Zelensky decided against membership application
  52. Ukrainian teenage girls shaved their heads to ‘look unattractive’ after rape claims against Russian soldiers
  53. Fire in Russia (2) – Fire breaks out in the centre of Irkutsk Russia
  54. Russian attacks on Severodonetsk have been the focal point in days/weeks prior to day 100
  55. Russia considers leaving WHO and WTO among other World organisations
  56. The body of Russian model Gretta Vedler was found in a suitcase one month calling Putin a psychopath
  57. Putin’s daughters revealed
  58. The southeastern port city of Mariupol was conquered by Russian soldiers following weeks of intense attacks
  59. Azovstal steelworks plant, one of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe, focal point of Russian attacks for weeks
  60. Russian missile strike destroys a historical building in Lozova, Kharkiv
  61. Largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War with over 3.4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.
  62. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that started back in 2014
  63. Humanitarian corridors, set up and then broken
  64. Zelensky’s wardrobe
  65. Z pattern – From Russian gymnasts to dead bodies and etched on Snake Island
  66. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
  67. People burning Russian passports
  68. Turkey and Croatia against Finland and Sweden’s NATO bid
  69. Putin says ‘war is being waged against Russia with real aggression’ online
  70. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was called ‘the most active anti-Russia’ leader by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
  71. Zelensky or Zelenskyy?
  72. Pantsir and Tor-M2 air defence missile systems deployed to Snake Island after Russian logistics ship was hit by Ukrainian forces
  73. Ukraine mocked Russia over the sunken Moskva warship by posting an edited picture of the coat of arms of Murmansk
  74. Britain deployed Stormer armoured missile launchers to Ukraine
  75. £97 million property complex owned by Alexei Mordashov, Russia’s alleged richest man, seized by authorities in Sardinia
  76. Valery Gerasimov, Putin’s top military commander evacuated from Ukraine after suffering shrapnel wounds
  77. Putin rumoured to own mysterious £532million superyacht moored in Italy
  78. Roman Abramovich in suspected poisoning attack following peace talks
  79. Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region called the invasion a mistake
  80. Russian oligarchs have fallen off Forbes Rich List following sanctions
  81. Russia Today (RT) shut down in the UK following sanctions imposed on Russia
  82. Russia threatens to abandon NASA astronaut on the ISS
  83. Fire in Russia (3) – Suspicious fire breaks out at Russian aerospace institute
  84. Russia absconds with $10bn worth of aircraft
  85. Russia withdraw from the Council of Europe
  86. Fire in Russia (4) – Several buildings burned and landscapes blazed after a fire raged at a shopping centre in Ishim, Russia
  87. Complaints of ‘poor quality war footage’ on social media 
  88. Russian oligarchs Vladislav Avayev and Sergey Protosenya both die under suspicious circumstances less than a day apart
  89. The 77-year-old face of Russia’s Anti-War Movement
  90. Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk performs a concert at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
  91. Russian soldiers left to eat dogs after being left stranded by poor military logistics
  92. Brits to Ukraine (2) – Ex-pat travels from Spain to help Ukrainian refugees
  93. High-ranking Russian officers killed by partisans in occupied Melitopol
  94. NATO’s reluctance to send troops in order to not escalate the war
  95. Fire in Russia (5) – Fire breaks out in the centre of Irkutsk Russia
  96. Russian soldiers turned their weapons on Chechen fighters
  97. Fire in Russia (6) – Huge fire engulfs a business centre in Moscow, Russia
  98. Fears war could last until the end of the year
  99. Ukraine accused NATO of “doing literally nothing” to stop Russia
  100. Senior Russian commanders were punished for the Moskva sinking and the failures in Kharkiv

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

